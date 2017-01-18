JOHNSON CITY - Mr. J.C. Hawk, 97, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on January 12, 2017 at the Quillen VA Medical Center after an extended illness.

J.C. was born on January 24, 1919 in Greene County, Tennessee. His parents were the late Floyd Alexander and Ennice Bible Hawk.

He graduated from East Tennessee State College with a BS Degree in Business Administration and also received a high school teaching certificate. He was a member of Phi Theta Pi International Commerce Fraternity. He retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as Supervisor in the Agriculture Marketing Service after serving 33 years in the Department. He was also a Real Estate Broker, Building Contractor and Auctioneer.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Johnson City, TN since 1945 where he served as deacon, elder and then elder emeritus. He was married to Ruth DeWitt in 1945 in First Presbyterian Church by Dr. Ferguson Wood. He was also a member of the Mary Wood Discussion Sunday School Class where he greatly enjoyed serving as door greeter and also found much enjoyment singing in the Choir in later years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in World War II and the Civil Air Patrol as First Lieutenant. He was a member of the Johnnie Douglas Memorial Chapter 9 Disabled American Veterans since 1945 for 72 years and Past Department Commander for 1954-1955. He was a member of the American Legion King’s Mountain Post #24 since 1944 for 73 years and a life member serving on numerous committees and serving three terms as Post Commander (1966-67, 1987-88, 1988-89), two terms as Department First District Commander (1989-90, 1990-91); Department East Tennessee Vice Commander (1991-92) and then as East Tennessee Vice Commander (1997-98). He received the G.W. “Babe” Steagall Award for Outstanding Service to Veterans and Their Dependents.

He was a member and Master Mason of the Masonic Lodge #486 since 1950. He was also a past member of the Elks Lodge and the Civitan Club.

In addition to his parents J.C. was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 63 years, Ruth Lillian Dewitt Hawk; three brothers, I.J. Hawk, Clinton Hawk, and infant Nevada Hawk; one sister, Reba Cornwell, one half-sister Catherine Leora Hawk and nephew James Floyd Hawk. Survivors include two daughters, Christine Hawk Loveday and her husband Bob, Johnson City; and Janie Hawk Gilliam and her husband, Gary, Cumming, Georgia; three granddaughters, Amber Christine Gilliam Capps and her husband Billy, Savannah, Georgia; Ashley Jennifer Loveday and Alyssa Catherine Loveday, Johnson City; and three grandsons, Trevor Garret Gilliam and his wife Kelly, Suwanee, Georgia, Austin Garret Gilliam and Micah Garret Gilliam, Cumming, Georgia; one great- grandson, Theodore Garret Gilliam, son of Trevor and Kelly Gilliam; and nieces and nephews: Bobby Cornwell and James Keith Cornwell, Greeneville, TN; Judy J. Rader, Chucky, TN; Sheridan Kenneth Hawk, Fair Oaks, CA and Marion Frances Winterhoff, Indian River, MI.

He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who loved his family. He enjoyed toiling in his garden for many years providing garden fresh vegetables for family and neighbors. He was dedicated to the organizations which he belonged to spending countless hours volunteering his services. He loved his church and the Mary Wood Sunday School class held a special place in his heart.

The family extends a very special thank you to Chris Abel, Phyllis Lilley, Dub Ward, Karen Walker, Kim Blevins, Jeri Surber, Susanna Thompson, Mike Felts, Debra Hart, Ann Bowman and others for their loving care of J.C. in recent years. Also much gratitude is expressed to Gerald Malcolm who visited often and offered warm words of comfort and loving prayers.

The family of J.C. Hawk will receive friends from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 21, 2017 in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 105 South Boone Street, Johnson City, TN. The Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 pm in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Louis Imsande officiating.

A graveside committal service will be conducted following the Celebration of Life service at the Monte Vista Memorial Park.

Active pallbearers will be Amber Gilliam Capps, Austin Gilliam, Gary Gilliam, Micah Gilliam, Trevor Gilliam, Alyssa Loveday, Ashley Loveday, and Bob Loveday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances to First Presbyterian Church.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 105 South Boone Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.TetrickFuneralHome.com. Arrangements for the Hawk family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples St., Johnson City, TN 37604. (423) 610-7171.