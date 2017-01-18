Mr. Gerald P. Henley

Mr. Henley was born on November 14, 1937, was the youngest of three children born to the late J.P. & Lula Henley. He was also preceded in death by infant son, Gerald Patrick and a brother Joe Henley.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Sue Henley, Jonesborough; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara & Calvin Styles; and several nephews and nieces.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Worship Community.

Mr. Henley was a United States Army Veteran having served in the 18th Field Artillery in Darmstadt, Germany. He was employed by Mason Dixon Truck Lines for 20 years and owner of Cherry Tree Gift Shop for 27 years.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Friday, January 20, 2017 at Fairview Cemetery, Hwy. 81 N., Jonesborough, with Mr. Charles Harrison officiating.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School 1301 N. Main Street Chamberlain, SD 57326.

Condolences may be sent to the Henley family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821