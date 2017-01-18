Mary Anne Golik

Mary Anne was born in County Kerry, Ireland. Possessing an adventurous spirit, she came to the United States in her early twenties with one of her sisters, first living in Washington, DC and later on Long Island, NY. In DC she worked for a high ranking detective for the police department, fielding calls at times from political figures, including then Vice President Nixon. She eventually married Roman Golik, a native of Poland, and they moved to the Chicago area, where three children were born. They then settled in Johnson City where Roman became a longtime professor at ETSU, and a fourth child was born. Mary Anne was a homemaker and a volunteer, serving as head of the Rosary Altar Society and PTA President. She later worked as a salesperson at Belk department store. She enjoyed walking and biking, traveling, playing bridge, and attending mass. She went on several overseas religious pilgrimages.

Mary Anne is preceded in death by: her parents, Hannah and Bartholomew O’Sullivan, and her husband Roman.

Survivors include: four sisters, Kitty O’Leary of Farranfore, Ireland, Nora “Nuala” Lynn of Quakertown, PA, Pauline Cronin of Castleisland, Ireland, and Margaret O’Hara of Chicago, two sons, Julian Golik of Johnson City and Steve Golik of Huntsville, Alabama, and two daughters, Maureen Houston of Knoxville, TN and her husband David, and Christine Navalta and her husband Tony of Marietta, GA, two teenaged granddaughters, Maeve Houston and Sophia Navalta, and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family of Marry Anne will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Saturday, January 21, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Dr., Johnson City. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 PM with Father Peter Iorio presiding. A committal service will immediately follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park, 900 E. Oakland Ave.

The family would like to thank staff of Elmcroft of West Knoxville Assisted Living, Sacred Heart Cathedral, West Hills Health and Rehab Center, and UT Hospice Services for providing care and comfort in the last year of Mary Anne’s life.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Golik family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Golik family. (423) 282-1521