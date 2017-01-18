Janice Marlene Knipp

She was a daughter of the late Virgil and Elnora Knipp.

Ms. Knipp was born and raised in Greene County and moved with her family to Johnson City in 1956. She graduated from Jonesboro High School, received a B.S. degree from East Tennessee State University and earned an M.A. degree from University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Education was an integral part of her life, as she taught school for many years finishing her career at Hixson High School in Chattanooga.

She was a devoted charter member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church and loved to talk about her church to anyone who would listen.

She loved music and sang in church choirs wherever she was a member.

She is survived by: one sister, Barbara K. Diehl and husband Kenneth, of Johnson City; two nieces, Kathy Leonard and husband Mickey, of Johnson City, Aimee Range and husband Luke, of Woodstock, GA; one nephew, Steve Diehl and wife Regina, of Gray; four great-nephews, Michael and Colton Leonard and Nathan and Wyatt Range; two great-nieces, Makendra and Emily Diehl; and many special cousins.

The family of Janice Knipp will receive friends Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Johnson City. The memorial service will follow with Pastor James W. Nipper and Pastor Steve Counts officiating. Interment will be Friday, January 20, 2017 at 11:00 AM at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery in Greene County. Pallbearers include: Kevin Belt, Steve Diehl, Colton Leonard, Michael Leonard, Kim Neas, Lamar Neas, Luke Range and Kenneth Southerland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Dr., Johnson City, TN 37604.

