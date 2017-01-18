James Hubert Hensley, Jr. Obituary

Mr. Hensley is survived by his wife of 20 years, Cathy Marie Hensley of Unicoi, his sister, Patricia Rogers, his brother, Johnny Hensley and his wife, Debbie, his brother-in-law, Kenneth Higgins and his son, Earick Higgins, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of special friends, and his beloved dogs, Repo and Brownie.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 11:00 am, at Unaka Springs Cemetery in Unicoi County.

Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd. #3, Jonesborough, TN 37659, (423) 547-0379, www.mtnempirecbs.com is serving the family.