logo

no avatar

James Hubert Hensley, Jr. Obituary

• Updated Jan 18, 2017 at 3:47 PM

UNICOI - James Hubert Hensley, Jr., age 50, of Unicoi, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016 at the Johnson City Medical Center. A Unicoi County native, he was the son of the late James Hubert Hensley, Sr. and Bertha Mae Bennett Hensley. He was of the Baptist Faith and lived in the area all of his life. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Allen Hensley, his sister, Leslie Mae Higgins, and his brother-in-law, Lester Rogers.

Mr. Hensley is survived by his wife of 20 years, Cathy Marie Hensley of Unicoi, his sister, Patricia Rogers, his brother, Johnny Hensley and his wife, Debbie, his brother-in-law, Kenneth Higgins and his son, Earick Higgins, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of special friends, and his beloved dogs, Repo and Brownie.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 11:00 am, at Unaka Springs Cemetery in Unicoi County.

Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd. #3, Jonesborough, TN 37659, (423) 547-0379, www.mtnempirecbs.com is serving the family.