Mrs. Frances Berry

Mrs. Berry was born in Johnson City and daughter of the late Millard Roy & Willa Forrester Isbel. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Berry and a brother, Charles Judson Isbel.

She attended Fairhaven United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Berry was a Bookkeeper for Summers-Taylor Inc.

Survivors include nieces and nephews, Mary Weaver and Joyce Harper both of Roanoke, VA and Brad Isbel, Troutville, VA; several great-nephews and nieces; and special friends, Mac & Judy Jenkins and Bob Day.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:30 pm Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Fairhaven United Methodist Church with Rev. Carole Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:30 pm Thursday prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Berry family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

