Deborah Estes Tester

She was a loving wife, mother, nonna, sister, and aunt “mother”, spiritual guide, confidant, and moral compass to many. Matriarch to an extended family.

Deborah was a registered nurse, and her final spiritual calling was as parish nurse for St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She was also a life long member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Survivors include: her husband, Reed Tester of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Reed “Bodie” Tester II and Kala of Johnson City; two daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Matt Bradford of Knoxville, Sara and Randy Hart of Johnson City; four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Tony Estes, Travis Estes, Jeff and Patty Estes all of Johnson City, George and Kathy Estes of Knoxville; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Mary “Cookie” Saylor and Jan and Doug Tittle all of Johnson City; three grandchildren, Keller and Lily Bradford and Madelyn Hart; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 20, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 2:00pm until 4:00pm. A funeral mass will follow at 4:00pm under the direction of Father Peter Iorio.

Memorials may be made in the form of contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Research Center, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Mary’s Church Fund, 2211 East Lakeview Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be made via: www.morrisbaker.com.

