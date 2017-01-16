Joyce was a member of Flag Pond Baptist Church and faithfully attended until her health declined. She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, farming in general and her great delight was growing beautiful flowers with Daylilies and Iris being her favorite. Joyce retired from Morrill Motors in 2000 after thirty-five years of employment. The word "Go" could be said and Joyce was eager and willing to tag along. Her very first plane trip was to Hawaii with family.

Other than her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Ray Rice in 1997; her beloved son, Ray Charles Rice in 1988; one sister, Edith Randall Phillips and son-in-law, Johnny K. Jones in 2009.

She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Rice Jones of Flag Pond; three grandchildren and their families: Leisa Jones Johnson, husband, Tim Waltz and sons, Nicholas Johnson, Mitchell Waltz of Denver, CO, Keith Jones wife, Holly and children, Madison and Michael of Woodstock, GA, Shannon Rice Hensley, husband Charlie and Kynzi of Johnson City; one sister, Doris Rice Barnett of Erwin; four close nieces and nephews and their families: Connie Rice Dortch, Frank Rice, Jr., Gail Rice Lawhon and Jimmy Rice; one cousin, Frances M. Foster.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 A. M. until the hour of service on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel and other times at the residence of her daughter, Kathy Rice Jones. Reverend Curtis Engle and Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate at the 1:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Keith Jones, Tim Waltz, Charlie Hensley, Frank Rice, Jr., Jimmy Rice and Jim Lawhon. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Dortch, Scott Jones and Robert Rice.

Those wishing may send memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Rice to: Flag Pond Baptist Church, attn: RobertJoyce Randall Rice

FLAG POND - Joyce Randall Rice, age 92, of Flag Pond, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2017 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on May 12, 1924 in Massillon, Ohio and was the oldest of three daughters born to the late Charles and Maude McIntosh Randall. The family returned to Flag Pond during the Great Depression and she and her parents spent their entire life on the farm.

Joyce was a member of Flag Pond Baptist Church and faithfully attended until her health declined. She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, farming in general and her great delight was growing beautiful flowers with Daylilies and Iris being her favorite. Joyce retired from Morrill Motors in 2000 after thirty-five years of employment. The word "Go" could be said and Joyce was eager and willing to tag along. Her very first plane trip was to Hawaii with family.

Other than her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Ray Rice in 1997; her beloved son, Ray Charles Rice in 1988; one sister, Edith Randall Phillips and son-in-law, Johnny K. Jones in 2009.

She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Rice Jones of Flag Pond; three grandchildren and their families: Leisa Jones Johnson, husband, Tim Waltz and sons, Nicholas Johnson, Mitchell Waltz of Denver, CO, Keith Jones wife, Holly and children, Madison and Michael of Woodstock, GA, Shannon Rice Hensley, husband Charlie and Kynzi of Johnson City; one sister, Doris Rice Barnett of Erwin; four close nieces and nephews and their families: Connie Rice Dortch, Frank Rice, Jr., Gail Rice Lawhon and Jimmy Rice; one cousin, Frances M. Foster.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 A. M. until the hour of service on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel and other times at the residence of her daughter, Kathy Rice Jones. Reverend Curtis Engle and Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate at the 1:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Keith Jones, Tim Waltz, Charlie Hensley, Frank Rice, Jr., Jimmy Rice and Jim Lawhon. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Dortch, Scott Jones and Robert Rice.

Those wishing may send memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Rice to: Flag Pond Baptist Church, attn: Robert Rice, 175 Robert Rice Road, Flag Pond, TN 37657.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Rice family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Rice family. (423) 743-1380.

Rice, 175 Robert Rice Road, Flag Pond, TN 37657.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Rice family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Rice family. (423) 743-1380.