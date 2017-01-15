Patsy Ward Pennington

Patsy was retired from Sprint. She enjoyed her extensive doll collection and the many friends she met through the Johnson City Fashion Doll Club. Patsy made friends with everyone she met. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, John C. Pennington, her daughter, Leslie Wyatt, her grandchildren: Brittanie, Kayla, and Ryker, her great-grandchild, Elijah, her brothers: Bill Ward, and Walter Ward, and several nieces and nephews, as well as her special friend, David Spurgeon.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 from 5:00 PM until a Celebration of Patsy’s Life at 7:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Cremation Services Johnson City with Pastor Dan Dolen officiating. A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Fall Branch. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 pm on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.