Mary Catherine Riddle

She was a native of Washington County and preceded in death by her loving mother, Edna Pearl Casteel Birchfield.

She leaves behind her father, John Henry Birchfield of the home; a son, Jonathan Scott and wife Kecia; two grandsons, T.J. and Jacob of Chuckey; a daughter, Amiee Denise Riddle of Jonesborough; one sister, Polly Ann Hughes and husband Mike of Indian Land, SC; two nieces, Lori Clark and husband Ben of Matthews, NC and Jennifer New and husband Jeff of Locust, NC; and one special great niece, Emily Clark.

Mary graduated from Jonesborough High School in 1968. She attended Tri-Cities State Technical Institute where she obtained an associates degree in business. Mary held several jobs but always found special friendships wherever she went. She worked at Standard Printing and Design Forum for many years and cherished the ones that worked along side her.

Mary’s love for the Lord was easily seen by her kindness and generosity to friends and family. She had a heart that was unselfish and the willingness to always help someone in need. Mary was of the Baptist faith and attended King Springs Baptist Church for many years.

Mary was a loving mother and grandmother who always put her children and grandsons first, even if it meant she would have to do without for herself. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling with her close friends and entertaining. Her love of cooking meant that a tasty meal would always be served. Mary had a love for animals and lovingly cared for many pets brought into the home by her “boys.” She leaves behind her dearest pets that were always there to comfort her.

The family of Mrs. Mary Riddle will receive friends from 1 pm to 2 pm Monday, January 16, 2017 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm Monday under the direction of Pastor Lon Tobin. Following the service, family and friends will proceed to Monte Vista Memorial Park for a 3 pm committal service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

