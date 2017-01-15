James Ayers, Jr.

James loved the outdoors where he enjoyed fishing and four wheeling and loved Johnny Cash. He never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. Mr. Ayers was a diesel mechanic and there was nothing he did not know about vehicles. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Geneva and Junior Ayers; grandmother, Ella Mae LeSuer; and uncle, Sidney Ayers.

He is survived by his children; Amber Dobbins and husband, Josh, Ashley Ayers, Chris Ayers, Anthony Ayers, Dawn Reed, and step son, Cody Reed; parents, James Ayers, Sr. and Linda Ayers; sisters, Kim Sams, Cat Ayers and brother, Brandon Ayers; his significant other, Candice Ayers; several nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and uncles; and 14 grandchildren; and a cousin who was like a brother, Michael Wishon.

A memorial service will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. on January 21, 2017 at Jonesborough Church of God.

A Celebration of Life service will be held by the family at a later date by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family through the funeral home to help with final expenses.

To leave a message for the Ayers family, please visit us @www.tribute-services.com.

Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Ayers family. 240 Suncrest St., Johnson City 423-207-0771.