She was the daughter of R. Griffin Adams Sr. and Elizabeth (Betty) Matthews Adams, Johnson City, who preceded her in death. She was the granddaughter of the late Judge and Mrs. Thaddeus A. Cox of The Oaks, Johnson City.

Dabney was a life long resident of Johnson City, attending the University Training School before graduating from Howie-in-the Hills Preparatory School, Florida. She was employed for a period time by the Johnson City Eye Clinic, and later maintained an antique business. Currently she enjoyed retirement and maintaining a close relationship with her family and daughter Ashley and caring for her loving dog, Honey.

She was a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church and attended North Pointe Community Church and was a member of the United Emmaus Community.

She is survived by her one daughter, Ashley Adams Mayfield; her bother and sister-in-law, Griff and Dallas Adams of Johnson City; sister and brother -in-law Gail and Michael Winn, Winter Park, FL; nieces Beth Powell and Melanie Jones, Vero Beach, FL.

The family of Dabney Adams Mayfield will receive friends from 10 AM to 12 PM Tuesday, January 17, 2017, in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 PM with Jeremy Dykes officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Washington County -Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 North Road Street.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Mayfield family via www.morrisbaker.com

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Mayfield family. (423) 282-1521.