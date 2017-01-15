Betty Austin Shade

Survivors include Two Sons: Donald Austin, Kingsport and Stephen Solliday, Huntingtown, Maryland. A step-son: Edward Shade, Jr., King George, Virginia. One Sister; Mary Shipp, Greensboro, NC. Four grandchildren: Danielle Ramey, Brian Shade, Lindsay Davis, and Kyle Shade. One Great Grandson: Dominic Ramey, several nieces, nephews, cousins and her special friends: Carolyn Lowe and Rose Marie Graves.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Monday in Memorial Funeral Chapel. Entombment Service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 A.M. Tuesday to go the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Shade family.