Twila Blandon (Barry) McCarley

Twila was born in Sulfer Springs, TN on September 28, 1924 to late Clyde and Maude (Reedy) Barry.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, L.C. (Mac) McCarley; brothers, Gene Barry and Bill Barry.

Twila is survived by her daughter, Ellen M. Whitman and husband, Ray, Johnson City, TN; sons, Barry McCarley and wife, Peggy, Ft. Blackmore, VA and Clifton C. McCarley, Vancouver, WA; grandchildren, Adrienne Depew and wife, Amanda, Ashley McCarley Bright and husband, Japeth, Sarah Morales, Amanda Adams and husband, Shayne, Alisa Whitman and Ray Whitman, Jr. and wife, Jasmine; 18 great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Bob Huddleston officiating.

It was the wishes of Twila to be cremated.

Thanks to the staff of NHC in Johnson City, TN.

