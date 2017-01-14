Sara Dosser Tannewitz

Born in Knoxville in 1921, she was the daughter of Sara Tweltridge and A. T. Dosser, Jr. Sara moved to Johnson City at the age of 2, and lived there for 87 years, until the death of her husband of 63 years, Frank A. Tannewitz Jr, when she moved to Kansas to be near her daughter, Susan.

Sara graduated from Science Hill High School, attended Tusculum College, and graduated from the Peirce Secretarial School of Philadelphia, PA. At the outbreak of World War II, she joined the U.S. Navy and served in Washington, D.C., as a secretary until the end of the war. She returned to Johnson City, where she graduated from ETSC. At ETSC, Sara met Frank Tannewitz. Upon graduation, they married. Sara worked in the Johnson City Schools for many years, teaching typing and shorthand in the Adult Vocational Program. and substituting at Science Hill.

Sara was a lifelong member of Munsey Memorial UMC. She was a Sunday School teacher, kindergarten teacher, and active member of the Circle.

Sara played bridge with a special group of ladies who remained friends throughout their lives. When they no longer played, they became a lunch group that tried out every new and old eatery in Johnson City. Well through their 80s, they laughed and supported each other.

Sara is survived by a son, Frank A. Tannewitz III (Costa Rica), and a daughter, Susan Tannewitz-Karnes (Lloyd, Overland Park); two grandsons, Frank A. Tannewitz IV (Marina, Costa Rica) and Alan T. Karnes (Kansas City, Mo); one sister, Elaine D. Pospisil (Jerry, Schenectady, N.Y.); a sister-in-law, Janie Dosser, Johnson City; and several nieces and nephews whom she enjoyed and loved.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Dosser III (Janie, Johnson City).

A memorial service will be planned in the near future in Johnson City.