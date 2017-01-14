In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Dexter Greer, Sr.; one daughter, Judith Carolyn Greer; one daughter-in-law, Carol Greer; one son, Charles William Greer; one grandson, John Paul Greer; several sisters and brother. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and James Cowan of Gray; one son and daughter-in-law, Dexter and Joan Greer of Kingsport; one sister, Patricia “Patty” Smith of West Virginia; eight grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held this week at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Bluewell/Bluefield, W.VA.

Gray Funeral Home served the family of Queen Easter Greer. www.grayfuneralhome.net