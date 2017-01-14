Mr. John Marshall Burrows

Marshall was born July 2, 1922 in Forsyth County to the late Isaac and Ella Burrows. He was a founding member of Westview Baptist Church and in recent years attended Forsyth Friends Meeting. Marshall retired from Western Electric with almost 35 years of service. In his free time, Marshall was a member of Forsyth 707 Masonic Lodge as well as the Sons of Confederate Veterans and served as a Boy Scout Troop Leader at Westview Baptist. He was also a Stage Manager for the Mozart Club’s annual production of Handel’s Messiah. Marshall was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Wall Burrows, grandson, Jesse Hunter Thomas Burrows, brothers, Frank and Gene Burrows, and sister, Catherine Saunders.

Marshall is survived by his son, John M. Burrows, Jr. and wife Carolyn of Piney Flats, TN; daughter, Linda Burrows Adolph of Winston-Salem; grandson, Brian Adolph and wife Kerri; great-granddaughter, Alley Adolph Burton; sisters, Ruby Kincaid and Pat Turner; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Burrows Holt.

A celebration of Marshall’s life will be held Monday, January 16, 2017 at 2 pm at Forsyth Friends Meeting with the Rev. Steve Wood officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Forsyth Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s local branch of The Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.