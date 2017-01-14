Mary L. “Lucy” Adams

Lucy was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed quilting and sewing. Lucy was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Those left to cherish Lucy’s memory include her children; Linda Adams Keefauver and her husband David, Kathy Adams Kervin, Steve Adams and his wife Kathy, Eddie Adams and his wife Linda, and Ronnie Adams; grandchildren: Bobby Keefauver and his wife Crysti, Jennifer Keefauver, Holli Kervin Johnson and her husband Josh; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Darby Keefauver.

The family request the honor of your presence at a Graveside and Committal Service on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Mr. Byron Paddock, Minister officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 PM on Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis TN 38105.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.