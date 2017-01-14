John E. Goins, Jr.

He was born in Baltimore, MD and became a welder. He was an avid Street Rodder. He was a beloved husband, best friend, and loving father.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Goins, Sr., and Violet Quillen Goins.

Surviving are his wife Jane Kite Goins of the home; sons, Joseph E. Goins and wife Melissa and James E. Goins both of Kingsport; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, and a host of great friends.

In honor of Mr. Goins’s request, he will be cremated and in place of a memorial service, it was his wishes for all his friends and family to stop by his home to visit and share memories with each other at any time. For more information please call (423) 292-9012.

