Claude was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the youngest child of the late Rev. George M. Haney and Viola F. Haney.

Claude attended Science Hill High School and was an electrician by trade.

Claude enjoyed going to church and distributed gospel tracts to everyone. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church and was very active in the church. Claude helped care for his parents prior to their deaths and enjoyed helping others.

He enjoyed watching the NY Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, and the NY Yankees. Additionally, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and rooted for anyone driving a Ford. He loved his sons and grandchildren and was always brightened by their visits. He enjoyed going on rides with his oldest brother, Ronnie, and Uncle Emory once a week.

In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Survivors include his sons, Shannon and his wife Christina and Brandon and his wife Tara; two brothers, Ronnie and his wife Nancy and Allen; one sister, Kathy Britt and her husband Terry; and one uncle, Emory; three grandsons, Ryne, Caleb, and Seth; one granddaughter, Rheagan; and one niece, Cheyanne.

The family of Claude D. Haney will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm Tuesday with Rev. Willie Lunsford officiating. Following the funeral service, family and friends will proceed to Monte Vista Memorial Park for a 3:00 pm committal service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

