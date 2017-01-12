Sue Ray Bullinger Brady

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Patricia Jane Annweiller and brother Michael Bullinger. Her brother-in-law Frank Annweiller and her Dear Grandson Justin L. Hicks. On July 3, 1974 Sue married William Lamar Brady. He was her soulmate and best friend. The years that they spent together were the happiest years of her life. Lamar & Sue had 5 children. William Jr., Cathy Wilson, Sondra Hann, Robbie Stewart, and Randall A. Scarborough. They have a daughter-in-law Vickie Brady and a son-in-law Tommy Hann. They also have 7 grandchildren and 18 great grand-children. This blended family brought so much JOY to Sue’s life.

Sue spent the last months on this Earth in her home as she always wished. Her granddaughter Melody and husband Joseph Hicks along with their son Jayden and Victoria Hicks devoted nights as well as days to make her as comfortable and happy as possible through her long illness. Her daughter Robbie Stewart visited often but it was this little family of four that made sure Sue’s life was exactly as she wanted it to be in the end. Melody was as dear to her grandmother as on could have ever been. Fly high amongst the Angels Granny until we all meet again.

Services will be held Saturday January 14, 2017 at Snyder’s Memorial gardens, funeral home, and will be receiving friends and family from 5-7pm.