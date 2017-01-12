Robert L. “Bobby” Glass, 61, of Elizabethton, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Bristol Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. A native of Johnson City, he was the son of the late Charles Elmer & Virginia Matherly Glass. Bobby was in the first graduating class of Daniel Boone High School in 1972. He later graduated from North East State University where he received a degree in Welding. He was a member of the United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 538 of Johnson City. Bobby was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church in Elizabethton and an inactive member at Boones Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Benton Glass.

Survivors include his brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles & Jackie Glass, Kenneth & Fran Glass, Gary & Susan Glass and Mike & Nancy Glass; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn Hodges, Ruth Ann & John Willis and Betty “Jo” & Sam Widener; and aunts, Emma Sue Glass and Emily & Lowell Sluss, all of Gray. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, January 13, 2017, from 12:00 PM until a Celebration of Bobby’s Life at 1:00 PM at Boones Creek Baptist Church, 304 Pickens Bridge Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615, with Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating. A committal and interment service will follow at Boones Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Charles, Kenneth, Gary and Mike Glass, Sam Widener and John Willis.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Glass family.