Richard "Scott" Teague

• Jan 12, 2017 at 10:54 AM

JOHNSON CITY - Richard "Scott" Teague, age 47 of McKinley Rd, Johnson City, TN passed away January 10, 2017. He was a native of Johnson City, TN, and was employed as a mechanic at B&B Auto Repair in Johnson City, TN. He loved racing BMX. He loved helping his daddy with racing by being in the pit crew and building the race cars.

Survivors include: his father; Brad Teague, of Johnson City, TN, two sons; Gordon Bradley Teague, of Knoxville, TN, and Christopher Scott Teague, of Johnson City, TN, three grandchildren; Seth Alexander Teague, Rosemarie Claire Teague, and Ryan Mark Teague, two sisters; Misty Teague, of Johnson City, TN, and Mahogany Stout, of Johnson City, TN, and a loving companion; Michelle Neal, of Johnson City, TN, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his mother; Shirley Sue Stout Swatzell, and a brother; Shannon Teague.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 13, 2017 at 8:00PM in the chapel of Henline - Hughes Funeral Home with Roy Yelton officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. A memorial service will also be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 2:00 until 4:00PM at The Camp at Buffalo Mountain, 234 Methodist Camp Rd Jonesborough, TN.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Teague Family.