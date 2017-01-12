Survivors include: his father; Brad Teague, of Johnson City, TN, two sons; Gordon Bradley Teague, of Knoxville, TN, and Christopher Scott Teague, of Johnson City, TN, three grandchildren; Seth Alexander Teague, Rosemarie Claire Teague, and Ryan Mark Teague, two sisters; Misty Teague, of Johnson City, TN, and Mahogany Stout, of Johnson City, TN, and a loving companion; Michelle Neal, of Johnson City, TN, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his mother; Shirley Sue Stout Swatzell, and a brother; Shannon Teague.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 13, 2017 at 8:00PM in the chapel of Henline - Hughes Funeral Home with Roy Yelton officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. A memorial service will also be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 2:00 until 4:00PM at The Camp at Buffalo Mountain, 234 Methodist Camp Rd Jonesborough, TN.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Teague Family.