In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane Gillis and a brother, Eddie Gillis. Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Balinda Gillis, Greeneville, TN and Tammy Lester, Elizabethton, TN; a son, James Gillis, Johnson City, TN; several grandchildren and a sister, Mae Grimes and husband Bobby, Erwin, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life service for Mr. “Dobie” James Gillis at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Oakland Presbyterian Church, Limestone, TN with Pastor Bobby Grimes officiating.

Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the Gillis family.