Grover Ray Garland

Survivors include: two sons, Rondall Karl Garland, of Broomfield, CO, and Terry Ray Garland and wife Joanne, of Richmond, VA; one granddaughter, Leigh and husband Jeffrey Reid; step-granddaughter Elizabeth Gerber; two sisters, Irene Haynes, of Gastonia, NC, and Madge Milovitz, of Black Mountain, NC; and two great-grandchildren, Morgan and Graham Reid of Washington, DC; and many loving nieces and nephews including Millard and Judy Garland, and Danny and Luanne Hoilman of Johnson City, TN.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Garland; four sisters, Ella Hall, Gladys Stewart, Hattie Tipton, and Doris Hoilman; and a brother, Arnold Garland.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Morris-Baker Funeral Home in Johnson City, TN, with Rev. David Guinn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service at the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Interment will be held at 4:00PM at Roselawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: The Mitchell County Historical Society, PO Box 651 Bakersville, NC 28705, or to a charity of one's choice.