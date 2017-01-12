Gladys Lucille (Heeg)Sahli

Gladys was an excellent homemaker, wife and mother. She enjoyed traveling, cards, games, and visits from family and friends. While active at Grandview Christian Church she was a dedicated member of “the calling ladies”, who in turn visited her in her later years. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Dove and husband Ron, Clinton, SC, Donna Roberts and husband David, Elizabethton, and Carol Casey and husband David, Kingsport; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Grandview Christian Church at 11AM, with Dr. Aaron Wymer officiating. The family will receive friends from 10AM-11AM prior to the service. The graveside committal service will be Monday, January 16, 2017, in North Lima, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Donald and Gladys Sahli Endowed Scholarship at Milligan College or to the Calling Ladies at Grandview Christian Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., is serving the Sahli family. (423)928-6111