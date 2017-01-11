logo

Steven Maxwell Keesecker

Jan 11, 2017

ERWIN - Steven Maxwell Keesecker, age 66, Erwin, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2017 in the H olston Valley Hospital following a lengthy illness. Steven was born on January 7, 1950 and was a son of the late P. M. and Pauline Keesecker. He was a lifelong resident of Erwin. Steven worked as the service manager at Keesecker Appliance and Funiture Company alongside his father, brother Sam and sister-in-law Penny until retirement. He was an active Christian. Steven attended Ninth Street Baptist Church, First Baptist Church and most recently was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He especially enjoyed his Sunday School class and Thursday morning prayer group. Steven was a charter member of the Erwin Gideon Camp, currently serving as Vice President. He also enjoyed volunteering to meet the needs of others at organizations that included Mended Hearts and Unicoi County Care and Share.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Sammy Keesecker in 2011, A. G. Keesecker in 2013, Michael Keesecker in 2014 and Conrad Keesecker in 2015; one sister, Nancy Bogart in 2013; four nephews: Randy, Mark, and Matthew Keesecker and Jay Merry Gray; one sister-in-law, Penny Keesecker in 2012.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, three brothers: P. M. Keesecker, Jr., and his wife, Anita of Grove City, OH, John Keesecker and his wife, Ann, Karl Keesecker and his wife, Teresa, all of Erwin; two sisters: Irene Gray and husband, Jerome of Okeechobee, FL, Katrinka Quillen and husband, Prezzle of Kingsport; brother-in-law, Howard Bogart of Erwin; sister-in-laws Margaret Keesecker of Newport News, VA and Carol Keesecker of Erwin. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P. M. on Saturday, January 14, 2017 in the Evergreen Mausoleum. Reverend Dr. Chris Bogart will officiate. It was Steven's desire to be cremated.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to the Unicoi County Care and Share, 344 Carolina Ave., Erwin, TN 37650 or to Gideons International, P. O. Box 398, Erwin, TN 37650.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Keesecker family. (423) 743-1380.