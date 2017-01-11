Steven Maxwell Keesecker

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Sammy Keesecker in 2011, A. G. Keesecker in 2013, Michael Keesecker in 2014 and Conrad Keesecker in 2015; one sister, Nancy Bogart in 2013; four nephews: Randy, Mark, and Matthew Keesecker and Jay Merry Gray; one sister-in-law, Penny Keesecker in 2012.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, three brothers: P. M. Keesecker, Jr., and his wife, Anita of Grove City, OH, John Keesecker and his wife, Ann, Karl Keesecker and his wife, Teresa, all of Erwin; two sisters: Irene Gray and husband, Jerome of Okeechobee, FL, Katrinka Quillen and husband, Prezzle of Kingsport; brother-in-law, Howard Bogart of Erwin; sister-in-laws Margaret Keesecker of Newport News, VA and Carol Keesecker of Erwin. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P. M. on Saturday, January 14, 2017 in the Evergreen Mausoleum. Reverend Dr. Chris Bogart will officiate. It was Steven's desire to be cremated.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to the Unicoi County Care and Share, 344 Carolina Ave., Erwin, TN 37650 or to Gideons International, P. O. Box 398, Erwin, TN 37650.

