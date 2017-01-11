Ronald L. Penix

Ronald is survived by his twin brother, Donald Penix and his wife, Betty, Fall Branch; sisters, Patt Scott and her husband Bobby, Indiana, and Betty Penix, Piney Flats. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews also survive.

A Graveside Service will be held to honor the life of Ronald at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 13, 2017 at Shell Cemetery in Piney Flats. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.TetrickFuneralHome.com.