Ronald L. Penix

• Jan 11, 2017 at 9:43 AM

JOHNSON CITY - Ronald L. Penix, 64, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017 at his residence. A native of Sullivan County he was the son of the late Harry Lee and Rhoda Ann Sanders Penix. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, William Joey Penix.

Ronald is survived by his twin brother, Donald Penix and his wife, Betty, Fall Branch; sisters, Patt Scott and her husband Bobby, Indiana, and Betty Penix, Piney Flats. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews also survive.

A Graveside Service will be held to honor the life of Ronald at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 13, 2017 at Shell Cemetery in Piney Flats. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.TetrickFuneralHome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Penix Family.