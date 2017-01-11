Mrs. Sara Laughrun Smith

Mrs. Smith was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Rev. A.M. & Blanche Barker Laughrun. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bernie “Alf” Smith.

She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and a great cook. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star #352 and past Worthy Matron. She was also a member of John Reed Auxiliary.

Survivors include a brother, Bill Laughrun and wife Glenna, Jonesborough; two sisters, Dorothy Sult and Betty Armentrout; and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Friday, January 13, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Sarah Wells officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Friday prior to the service and other times at the home of her sister, Dorothy Sult. Graveside services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Smith family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

