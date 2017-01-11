logo

no avatar

Mrs. Sara Laughrun Smith

• Jan 11, 2017 at 2:42 PM

JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Sara Laughrun Smith, age 91, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, January 9, 2017 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mrs. Smith was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Rev. A.M. & Blanche Barker Laughrun. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bernie “Alf” Smith.

She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and a great cook. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star #352 and past Worthy Matron. She was also a member of John Reed Auxiliary.

Survivors include a brother, Bill Laughrun and wife Glenna, Jonesborough; two sisters, Dorothy Sult and Betty Armentrout; and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Friday, January 13, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Sarah Wells officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Friday prior to the service and other times at the home of her sister, Dorothy Sult. Graveside services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Smith family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821. 