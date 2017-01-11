logo

Michael Larry Harris

• Jan 11, 2017 at 3:57 PM

ERWIN - Michael Larry Harris, age 65, 1116 South Buffalo Street, Erwin, passed away Tuesday, Janua ry 10, 2017 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and son of the late Dolly Belle Poore. Mr. Harris had served in the U. S. Marine Corps. He retired from Nuclear Fuel Services in 2014. Mr. Harris was of the Baptist faith. Other than his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Guy Hoyle and Adam Poore, and a special uncle, Carl Harris.

Mr. Harris leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Debra Harris; one son, Larry Michael Harris; three daughters, Melissa Harris, Cynthia Harris and Jessica Braswell and husband, Paul, all of Erwin; three brothers, Carroll Harris and Jamie Poore, both of Erwin and John Poore of Greeneville; one sister, Kathy Runnion of Erwin; six grandchildren, Seth, Alexis, Devin, Madison, Matthew and Brooklynn; one great grandson, Rylan; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 5:00 P. M. until the hour of service at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home. Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. Memorial Service. It was his request to be cremated.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.