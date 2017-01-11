Margaret I. Johnson

She was a daughter of the late JK and Virgie Bell Geisler Gray.

Mrs. Johnson was a cashier- finance and accounting; post Comptroller at Fort Monroe Army Headquarters in Virginia for 18 years. She was a former member of Hampton Roads Christian Church, Boones Creek Christian Church, and a member of Hales Chapel Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Hubert F. Johnson; three brothers, W.R. Gray, Stanley Gray, and James Gray; three sisters, Anna Harwood, Helen Caldwell, and Edna Gage.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 13, 2017 in Green Young Cemetery, Bakersville, North Carolina. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 P.M. Friday.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net.