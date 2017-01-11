Louise Blackard Wexler

Born in Chattanooga, TN to Dr. and Mrs. William F. Blackard, she attended Girls Preparatory School, Tennessee High School, and received her B.A. from Duke University. She received her Master’s degree in Psychology from East Tennessee State University and was the school psychologist for the Johnson City School System until her retirement in 1998.

Highlights of her professional career and accomplishments include president of the Tennessee Association of School Psychologists, Tennessee School Psychologist of the Year, president of the ETSU Alumni Association, the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, and Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society.

Her social and community contributions include The Dilettantes Book Club, Advisory Board of Seventeen Magazine, Johnson City Service League, president of Kingsport Junior League, Johnson City Garden Club Council, Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, and Personalities of the South. She was also a former Sunday School teacher and founded The Philosopher’s Class as well as a member of the Board of Directors of the Wesley Foundation on the ETSU campus.

She and her husband retired to Skidaway Island in Savannah, GA where she was an active member of the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church and enjoyed the fellowship of the Thorne Sunday School Class. She enjoyed her volunteer time as a docent at the Davenport House Museum, and provided professional services for Bethesda Academy and the Juvenile Court. She enjoyed many afternoons with her bridge buddies at The Marshes and her Lunch-Bunch girlfriends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel B. Wexler, Jr., her granddaughter, Sarah Louise Birch, her parents, Dr. and Mrs. William F. Blackard, and her sister, Edith Warren Meadows.

She is survived by her daughters, Eloise P. Wexler II (Bruce D. Burk, Sr.) and Louise “Lisa” Wexler Birch (James M. Birch); 4 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 12, 2017, in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home, from 6:00-8:00 P.M.

A funeral service will be held in the Sanctuary of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church on Friday, January 13, 2017, at 4:00 p.m., with Reverend Jim Giddens, officiating.

The graveside committal service will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 11:00 A.M. in the Mausoleum Chapel of Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Reverend Bedford Transou, officiating. Entombment will follow. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 A.M.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests remembrances to Munsey Memorial.

Memorials may be made to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 South Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is serving the Wexler family. (423-928-6111)