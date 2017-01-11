He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of fifty-eight years, Theresa J. Holiwski; two sons: Frank Holiwski of Atlanta, GA and John Holiwski of New Jersey; two daughters: Margaret LoBue of New York and Jean Bifano of New Jersey; four grandchildren: Nicholas Tanzi and wife, Kristine Sabia, Joseph Tanzi and wife, Ali Abella, Michael Bifano and Leora Holiwski; two great grandchildren: Joseph Shea Tanzi and Olivia Kathryn Tanzi.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at the Robert Ledford

Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 A. M. on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel.

Father Tom Charters will officiate. Music will be provided by Jackie Jenkins and Jo Mountford. Pallbearers will be Joseph Tanzi, Nicholas Tanzi, Michael Bifano, Frank Holiwski, Larry Clouse and Jeff Lemanowicz. Committal service will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery at 10:45 A. M. Military Honors will be rendered by the VFW Post # 4933. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Holiwski to: St. Michael the Archangel Mission Building Fund, 1700 Jackson Love Highway, Erwin, TN 37650.

