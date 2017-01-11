Ida Sue Huskins has left behind to cherish her memories: Loving Husband of 24 years: Robert “Butch” Huskins of Erwin; Sons: James C. Shelton of Hornell, NY, Victor P. Shelton and wife, Jennifer of Clarksville, TN; Grandchildren: Zac Shelton, Zoe Shelton, Ethan McInturff; Sisters: Barbara Jean Huskins of Erwin, Nancy Wilson of Erwin, Father-in-law: Floyd Huskins of Erwin; Brothers-in-law: Joe Huskins and wife, Veronica of Erwin, Dwight Huskins and wife, Joyce of Erwin; Sisters-in-law: Sonya Wilson of Erwin, Luell Wilson of Erwin and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family of Ide Sue Huskins will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday at Valley Funeral Home with Reverend Mark Simmons officiating. Vocal selections will be provided by Debbie Bailey. A committal service will follow at Bumpass Cove Cemetery on Saturday. Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Huskins, Dwight Huskins, Lee Huskins, Jeff Huskins, Richard Wilson, and Charles “Chuck” Wilson.

In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Road, Suite 102, Johnson City, TN 37601.

In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Road, Suite 102, Johnson City, TN 37601.