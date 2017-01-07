Virgie Ruth Aldridge

Mrs. Aldridge is survived by her daughter: Janice Aldridge; special nieces and nephews: Brenda and Doug Gray, Debbie and Keith Johnson, Karen Darnell, Katherine Thompson, John “Bug” Helton, Cheryl Nelson, Stoney and Kathy Davis, Stormy Davis, Hollis Davis, Mikey Gilliand, Phyllis and Dewey Cox, Barbara Wright, Patsy Million, Kenneth Hope, Larry Aldridge, Tommy Marshall, Nancy Marrow, Kenneth Morgan Jr and David Aldridge; special friends: Linda and Betty Britton, Ronald and Marge Ripley, Benita and Lonnie Arnette and Carmen Ricker.

Mrs. Aldridge was preceded in death by her husband: Coolidge Aldridge; parents: John Wesley and Jen Helton; daughter: Carolyn Aldridge; four sisters: Verta Hope, Verlie Morgan, Bertha T. Gilliand and Gracie Lou Brockwell; one brother: Johnny and Etta Mae Helton; half-brother: David Shelton; sister-in-law: Ken and Olive Davis; special friends: Elizabeth Waldrop; Lonnie and Charlotte Sexton and Jimmy Sexton.

The Aldridge family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 pm Sunday and Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.

Funeral services for Mrs. Sexton will be 10:00 am Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Rev. Buster Shelton will be officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her family.