Roxie Dempsey

She was born in Hampton, TN to James Carter Carver and Hettie Elzora Clark Carver. Roxie worked for North American Rayon Corporation for 25 years. She loved her family, music, singing, cooking, gardening and quilting by hand. Roxie was a pastor’s wife, and loved her Lord and loved going to church.

In addition to her parents, Roxie was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Edmond Lee Dempsey; brother’s Robert, Ralph, Dayton and Frank Carver; sister’s Violet Carver, Oleta Gouge and Alma Campbell; Step-daughter, Patricia Satterfield and Barbara Dempsey; grandson, Russell Satterfield.

Survivors include a daughter, Zodie Dempsey; one granddaughter, P.J. Nachman; two great granddaughters, Julie Satterfield, U.S Air Force, Korea, and Kimberly Satterfield, Ft. Lauderdale, Fl; one great granddaughter, Elizabeth Satterfield; two great great grandsons, Dean and Ethan Satterfield; one sister, Lena Clark, Adrian, MI. Several nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law also survive.

The funeral service for Mrs. Dempsey will be condcucted at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 11, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Elder Gene Kiger officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted following the funeral service at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, Tn, is serving the Dempsey family. (423) 928-6111