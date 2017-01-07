JOHNSON CITY - ROLLON LEE TUTOR, 95, of Johnson City, Tennessee died Friday, January 6, 2017, at NHC Healthcare, Johnson City, where he resided with Katie Smith Tutor, his wife of nearly 74 years. He made many friends among the staff and residents of NHC who admired his kindness and the couple’s devotion to each other.

Rollon was a native of Toccopola, Mississippi where he was born the second of three sons to James Rufus and Carra Daniel Tutor on September 6, 1921.

He was a Purple Heart army veteran of World War II, nearly losing his life in the European theatre, and returned home after a long recovery to raise a family of five daughters who love and admire him. With his mechanical mind and innate understanding of the workings of machines, he enjoyed a 33 year career with the International Harvester Company repairing their Semi truck engines. He loved to hike in the woods, fish and hunt by himself and with friends, and spend leisure days in the park with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Katie; five daughters including Peggy Tutor (Bill Robertson) of San Marino, CA, Phyllis Breiter (Jeff) of Palm Coast, FL, Ann Spicer (Herman) of Gadsden, AL, Kathryne Horner (John) of Nacogdoches, TX and Ellen Polk (Doug) of Johnson City, TN; twelve grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 9, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Faith Primitive Baptist Church, 443 Dillow Drive, Kingsport, TN. Funeral Service follows at 1:00 p.m. under the direction of Rollon’s son-in-law Elder John Horner of Nacogdoches, Texas accompanied by Faith Church Pastor, Leonard Davis.

Graveside services conducted by Elder John Horner will be held at Antioch Cemetery, Bruce, Mississippi on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. with a family viewing prior to that at Parker Memorial Funeral Home at noon.

The family makes a special acknowledgment of their gratitude to our friends at Faith Primitive Baptist Church who have faithfully visited and supported Rollon and Katie and to the caring staff and Dr. Bert Smith and Dr. Don Adams of NHC Healthcare for their kind care and compassion toward Rollon in those last difficult days.

For those sending flowers, the family asks that you please only send to the graveside service or you may prefer to memorialize Rollon’s life with contributions to the NHC Healthcare Recreation Department, 3209 Bristol Hwy., Johnson City, TN 37601 or to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, www.alzTennessee.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171), is honored to serve the Tutor family.