JONESBOROUGH - Reece Harris, age 86, of Jonesborough, passed away Friday, January 6, 2017 at his residence following a brief illness. A native of Flag Pong, Tennessee, he was a son of the late Clay and Jennie Rebecca Phillips Harris.

Mr. Harris was Pastor of Sinking Creek Baptist Church for 51 years and led hundreds of revivals. Sinking Creek Baptist Church was the first and only church that Mr. Harris pastored after leaving seminary. He worked for the Washington County School System for a total of 25 years, where he worked as a guidance counselor at Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers; Wade, Ralph, J.C., and Kenneth; six sisters, Thelma, Kate, Gladys, Lula May, Geneva, and Glenna.

Survivors include, wife, Paulette Harris, Jonesborough; three sons and daughters-in-law, Mark Harris and wife Carol, Paul Harris, and Phil Harris and wife Cindy, all of Johnson City; seven grandchildren, Kalyn Harris, Bailey Harris, Olivia Harris, Isaac Reece Harris, Anna Harris , Kennah Harris, and Sadie Reece Harris; one brother, Eugene Harris; three sisters, Mildred Higgins, Lois Dean Higgins, and Jo Ann Cole. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral service for Mr. Harris will be conducted at 5:00 P.M. Monday, January 9, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends following the funeral service in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Sunday at Higgins Chapel Cemetery, Flag Pond, TN with Rev. Jack Roddy officiating. Active pallbearers will be Greg Green, Keith Barnett, Eddie Fields, Tony Young, Will Horton, Mark Pierce, Mike Higgins, and Bill Haynes. Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Higgins, Heath Higgins, Mike Higgins, and Robert Thomas. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the gravel lot at the end of the Flag Pond exit at 1:55 P.M.

To those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to Sinking Creek Baptist Church, Youth Group, 2313 Elizabethton Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is proudly serving the Harris family. (423) 928-6111.