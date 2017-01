Ray Whitehead

ELIZABETHTON - The Graveside Service for Ray Whitehead, 74, Elizabethton has been rescheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the Garland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.