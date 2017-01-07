JONESBOROUGH -Major Kathryn “Kathy” J. Schlafer USAF Retired, age 68, Jonesborough, passed away unexpectedly December 25, 2016 at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Major Schlafer, a native of Los Angeles CA. was preceded in death by parents, Frank Lawrence and Ruth Dorothy Jones Eigabroadt, Cousin Mark Gray and two very special fur babies, Shane and Gracie

Survivors include her Uncle Alexander Gray, IN, who is so very proud of Kathy, her independence, accomplishments and ability to overcome adversity, Cousin Janet Alexander, IL, special friend Catherine Poole, Jonesborough, dear friends, Pat Ryan, NC, Scottie and Al Beard, VA, high school friend and traveling buddy, Cathy McPherson, ID, Dallas and Juliette Locklear, Johnson City, God daughter Roodie Eichman, OH and Sam, her beloved dog.

Kathy retired from the United States Air Force, after proudly serving her country for 20 years. She received numerous ribbons and medals including AF Commendation, AF Achievement, National Defense Service and Meritorious Service Medals. She entered the USAF as a pediatric RN. While in the service she completed Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff School, earned her BS in nursing and also a Master’s in Human Resource Development. She loved to travel and was stationed at various US bases and overseas, including Turkey, the Philippines; and traveled to Germany, Syria and Japan.

After retiring from the military her dedication to caring for others continued through her work as an RN in home health, Director of Nursing for an ALF and VA Medical Center, Mountain Home until she retired. Her passions for travel and photography led her to travel most of the 50 States and several countries including Africa, Canada and the Philippines.

Kathy was a member of JOCY Elks Lodge # 825, serving on the House Committee. She enjoyed socializing, meeting new friends and most of all participating in fund raising and charitable events. She loved bingo at the VA and helping with the Shoe Fund. Kathy was proud to be an Elk.

It was Kathy’s wish to be cremated. A Celebration of Life for Kathy is being planned for early Spring, as this was her favorite time of the year. Details will be posted at a later date.

Kathy was an animal lover and supporter of no-kill shelters, children’s advocate and supporter of Veteran’s organizations. In lieu of flowers, a random act of kindness to someone in need may be given in memory of Major Schlafer. Donations may be made to North Shore Animal League www.animalleague.org, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org, Wounded Warrior Project http://woundedwarriorproject.org,

A special thank you to the nurses and staff of JCMC ICU 2900 and ICU 2700, the ICU trauma team and Dr. Wiles and team for the care and compassion shown for Kathy, her family and friends.

