Gloria Faye Harrell Whitaker

Those left to cherish Gloria’s memory include her husband, Alan T. Whitaker; son, Mark Thomas Whitaker, both of Johnson City; daughter, Robin Gail Cross, Inman, SC; grandchildren, Kenton Lynn Malone and Tabatha Katlyn Cross; her sister, Doris Gail Cash, Johnson City; and nieces, Angie Clabough and Laurie Street.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, from 11:00 AM until a Celebration of Gloria’s life at 1:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, Johnson City with Reverend Edward Davis officiating. A committal and graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.org

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Whitaker family.