Fannie May Clark Parsley

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters Elizabeth Karen Sell of the home, Dana Sawicki and husband Paul of San Francisco, California; her beloved granddaughter Maegan McGovern of Long Beach, California, and one sister Lillian Duncan of Knoxville, Tennessee and numerous nieces and nephews.

Fannie May was a 40 year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She was a founding member of the Mary Patton Chapter of the DAR in Erwin, Tennessee.

A service to celebrate the life of Fannie May will be conducted at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Erwin Presbyterian Church. Reverend Stan Webster will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:30pm to 2:00pm. A graveside service will immediately follow the celebration and will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Erwin Presbyterian Church or the Unicoi County Animal Shelter.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Fannie May Parsley through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.