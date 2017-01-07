David Edward Lucas

He served 5 years in the United States Navy during the Korean War as a Gunner's Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class. Dave received an honorable discharge and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal, the U.N. Medal and the China Service Medal. He was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Stembel DD 644 during his service. He worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for over 30 years and retired as a Detective Sergeant.

His surviving family include his wife, Barbara Ann Lucas, daughters: Robin Casteel and husband Robert, Rhonda Lucas; Sons: David Lucas and Mitzi Henderson, Dan Lucas and wife Donna, Doug Lucas and wife Cathy; Grandchildren: Stephanie Lucas, Jessica Everett, Ashley Casteel, Gabrielle Kinnick, Daisy Elaine Sanders, Cammie Kirkland, Molly Hamilton, Christopher and Katie Lucas; Great Grandchildren: Landon Pine, Carter Everett, Brooke, Valerie, and Jackson Sanders, Charlie Kirkland; Sisters: Shirley Bass and Marie Belcher; Brothers, Ellis and Billy Joe Lucas.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be planned in March with location and time to be announced at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Lucas family during this difficult time.