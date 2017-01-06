Shelby Jean Brumit

Survivors include a son: Benjamin Allen Brumit, Johnson City, Two Grandchildren: Jeremy Brumit, and Uriah Brumit. Two Step-Sons: Jerry & Billy Brumit. Her Brothers & Sisters: Dallas W. Hughes and wife Carolyn, Hudson, North Carolina, Al Hughes and wife Jo, Elizabethton, Frances Taylor of the home and Lola & Jim Guyn, Watauga. Several. Nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Israel Hughes and Rev. Tim Hughes officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Garrett Birchfield and Tim & Sandra Hughes. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Brumit family.