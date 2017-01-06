logo

no avatar

Shelby Jean Brumit

• Today at 4:46 PM

ROAN MOUNTAIN - Shelby Jean Brumit, 74, Roan Mountain formerly of Edgewood Street, Johnson City, passed away Friday, January 6, 2017 at her residence. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Clyde B. & Arizona Viola Putman Hughes. She was a retired employee of TPI. She was of the Presbyterian Faith. Shelby loved to read. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Betty Gouge, Emma Deetz and Joyce Thomas and two brothers: S.D. Hughes and Russell Hughes.

Survivors include a son: Benjamin Allen Brumit, Johnson City, Two Grandchildren: Jeremy Brumit, and Uriah Brumit. Two Step-Sons: Jerry & Billy Brumit. Her Brothers & Sisters: Dallas W. Hughes and wife Carolyn, Hudson, North Carolina, Al Hughes and wife Jo, Elizabethton, Frances Taylor of the home and Lola & Jim Guyn, Watauga. Several. Nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Israel Hughes and Rev. Tim Hughes officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Garrett Birchfield and Tim & Sandra Hughes. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Brumit family.