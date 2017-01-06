II Timothy 4:7

HAMPTON - Ray Hodge, age 84, of Hampton, departed from this world on January 5, 2017, with his loving family at his side, to be with his wife of 55 years in Heaven. Ray was born in Watauga County, North Carolina to the late Jacob S. and Mollie Ethel Stanton Hodge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nola Hodge; four brothers; and three sisters.

Ray retired from the Carter County Highway Department and had worked as a carpenter for many years and also farming. He attended Pearce’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church and loved church, his family, life, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed hunting ginseng and loved to work outdoors.

Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Bill Hodge and wife Anita, of Hampton; two daughters, Linda Buchanan and husband Dave and Melissa Banks and husband Kenny, all of Hampton; grandchildren, Bradley Hodge and wife Emily, Ashley Buchanan and friend, Jason Coates, Kelly Oliver and husband Jared, and Cody Banks, all of Hampton; great grandchildren, Andrea Buchanan, Kenley Oliver, Ryleigh Hodge and Katelyn Hodge; one brother, J.S. Hodge; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Ray Hodge will be conducted at 8:00 PM on Monday, January 9, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. John Stevens and Rev. Bob Campbell, officiating. Music will be under the direction of Jennifer Byrd. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Monday; or at the home at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 in the John Whitehead Cemetery in Hampton. Active pallbearers will be Jack Smith, Tip Smith, Skeet Toliver, Roy Hodge, Tommy Caldwell and Terry Banner. Honorary pallbearers will be Arnold Hughes, Billy Harrell, and France Andrews. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 PM on Thursday.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nursing staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital ICU Unit, especially to Kim, Kelsey, Brandy and Scott and to Jack and Edna Smith.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 2335 Knob Creek Road, #101, Johnson City, TN 37604.

