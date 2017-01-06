Nadine Grindstaff Fisher

MORGANTON, NC - Nadine Grindstaff Fisher, 84, Morganton, North Carolina formerly of Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord and her husband, Harold on Monday, January 2, 2017 in the Cambridge House, Hildebrand, North Carolina. She was a daughter of the late Vaught & Lina Grindstaff of Stoney Creek. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Ernest & Bert Grindstaff and a sister: Bernice.
She leaves behind three children and grandchildren. Two Brothers: Orville & J.D. Grindstaff of Elizabethton. Five Sisters: Anna Ruth Breland and Della Nettles of South Carolina, Judy Scholl of North Carolina and Erma Barker of Elizabethton and Mary Nell Greer of Johnson City.
Sossoman Funeral Home, Morganton, North Carolina is serving the Fisher.
Courtesy of Memorial Funeral Chapel.