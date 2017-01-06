Nadine Grindstaff Fisher

MORGANTON, NC - Nadine Grindstaff Fisher, 84, Morganton, North Carolina formerly of Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord and her husband, Harold on Monday, January 2, 2017 in the Cambridge House, Hildebrand, North Carolina. She was a daughter of the late Vaught & Lina Grindstaff of Stoney Creek. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Ernest & Bert Grindstaff and a sister: Bernice.