Mr. Kenneth Edward “Frank” Dickson

Mr. Dickson was born in Washington County, son of the late Fred and Geneva Griffin Dickson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by children Terrence and Terest.

Mr. Dickson proudly served his county in the United States Marine Corps being awarded the Good Conduct Metal.

Left to cherish his memory are his sister and brothers, Lindaaaa Dickson, James (Remedios) Dickson, Michael Dickson (Sheriff), and Orgel (Brenda) Dickson.

A graveside service for Mr. Dickson will be held Monday, January 9, 2017, 11:30 AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the Dickson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821