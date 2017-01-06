Dick L. Wright

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel V. and Mary Humphreys Wright, his brother S.V. Wright, Jr. and his young sister, Bessie Katherine Wright.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Huffman Wright, his two sons, Steve and wife Mikki of Johnson City, and Tim and wife Peggy of Jonesborough, his grandchildren, Zackary Wright, Logan Wright and fiancé Caroline Testerman, Seth Wright and wife Millie, and Meredith Wright, all of Johnson City. Also surviving are his sister Peggy Phillips, Jonesborough, his sister Jo Messimer and husband Emil, Johnson City, his sister-in-law Jane G. Wright, Conklin Community, and several nieces and nephews.

Dick was a 1954 graduate of Lamar High School, and attended East Tennessee State College. He also served in the U.S. Army, stationed for a time, in San Antonio, TX and Fort Jackson, SC. He loved to share stories of his time in the military, as this was a source of great pride for him.

He was known to many in the region through his work as a federal livestock inspector for the U. S. Department of Agriculture. For many years, he traveled the region visiting farms and testing cattle. He truly never met a stranger, and enjoyed “chewing the fat” with his many friends and acquaintances.

Dick was a long-time member of New Salem Baptist Church in Limestone. He was blessed with a beautiful baritone voice and for many years, used those talents as song-leader at New Salem, accompanied by his wife Barbara. He taught the Adult Men’s Sunday School Class for a number of years and also maintained the church cemetery.

He truly loved working in the great outdoors and could often be found on his lawnmower, or with his leaf blower, “mowing and blowing” as he liked to call it. He also enjoyed his garden and growing vegetables. Summertime visitors to his house often left with a bag of tomatoes, cucumbers or a head of cabbage.

Dick was one-of-a-kind, and people who met him did not soon forget his warm smile and firm handshake. He loved to prowl flea markets and his garage walls were filled with his finds, many of which evoked memories of his upbringing. He was an avid knife collector and loved to show you his latest acquisition. Trading cars brought much joy to him throughout his lifetime. Customizing a truck in his own special fashion with bed liners, rails, etc....was a hobby he loved.

He was dearly loved by his family and friends and his unique presence and out-going personality will be truly missed.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at New Salem Baptist Church, Limestone, TN, with burial to follow immediately after the service in the church cemetery. Following the burial service, the family will gather in the church fellowship hall to greet any who wish to pay their respects.

Active Pallbearers will be his grandsons Zackary, Logan and Seth Wright and his nephews Perry Phillips, Greg Wright and Sam Messimer.

Honorary Pallbearers are members of the New Salem Adult Men’s Sunday School Class.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 421 Lester Snapp Rd., Limestone, TN 37681.

Condolences may be sent to the Wright family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821