Walter was a native of Washington County. He was a son of the late Robert Whaley and Roxie Lee Sheets Whaley Porter.

Walter was the former owner of WW Cab Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Marie Tipton; half-brother, James Whaley; stepdaughter, Deana Ritchey; and lifelong friend, Roy Forbs.

Survivors include: his significant other of 21 years, Susan D. Hawkins; three sons, Rick Cobb, Howard L. Whaley, and Charles E. Whaley; two step sons, Terry Farrar and Aaron Hawkins; special daughter, Randi McKee; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and special friends, Kane and Geri Williams, Joe and Wilma Williams, Terry and Rosealee Oaks, and Kathy and C.T. Lawson.

The family of Walter F. Whaley will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm Saturday, January 7, 2017 in the Morris-Baker Oak Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 pm Saturday under the direction of Rev. Wilkie Brookshire. Following the funeral, minister, family, and friends will meet at Kress Cemetery in Elizabethton for a 2:30 pm graveside service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Paul Brown for all his care.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Whaley family via www.morrisbaker.com

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Whaley family. (423) 282-1521.