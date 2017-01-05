Virginia Mae Milhorn Combs

Virginia was a fifty year member of the Bluff City Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter # 414, where she was past Worthy Matron and the Grand Representative of New Hampshire. She was also a member of the Bluff City United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter; Barbara Combs Cox and husband, Brarry Cox of Kingsport; two grandsons; Trace Leonard of Kingsport and Matthew Leonard and wife, Mary of Birmingham, AL., three great-grandchildren; Lilly Leonard of Greenville, Sam and James Leonard of Birmingham, AL.

A special memorial service conducted by the Bluff City Chapter of the Eastern Star, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2016, at Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church in Bluff City. The service to honor the life of Mrs. Combs, will continue with Pastor Dennis Milhorn officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. at the church. Friends are also welcome to call at the residence of Mrs. Combs’ daughter, Barbara, at 3213 Parkcliff Dr. Kingsport, TN.

A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, January 9, 2016, at 1:00 p.m. at the VA Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Chad Berry. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at 11:45 a.m. at Tetrick Funeral Home – Bluff City Chapel to ride in procession to the service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mrs. Comb’s caregivers Carol Lankford and Lori Watson, also her neighbor and dear friend Noble White.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers are asked to make donations to the Ronald McDonald House in Atlanta, Georgia 5420 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30342, in honor of Virginia’s Great Grandson, James Leonard.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book. Tetrick Funeral Home – Bluff City Chapel is serving the family.